DVCs to curb forced labour, say Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan has directed the authorities concerned to hold meetings of District Vigilance Committees (DVC) on regular basis with an aim to become more vibrant to curb the forced labour.

He was addressing the 3rd meeting of Provincial Vigilance Committee held here on Wednesday.

Director Labour Headquarters Dawood Abdullah apprised the Minister about the performance of the District Vigilance Committees.

The minister issued instruction to provide adequate representation to women in the committees. He stressed upon the need to take effective measure to end the forced labour at the district level. Representatives of brick kiln owners and workers informed the minister about their reservations.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of social security cards to the brick kiln workers across Punjab. He further directed brick kiln owners to ensure availability of toilets and clean water at the work places.

He stated that serious efforts are being made by the government to eradicate child labour and parents should also impart education to their children. He said that an amnesty scheme has been launched for providing relief to the owner of industrial units. Under this scheme there will be no penalty on paying social security arrears till June 30, he added.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Labour Ahmed Javed Qazi said that details of DVCs meeting would be provided to all stakeholders through web portal. Apart from online reporting of meeting on web portal, information related to laws, notifications, rules will also be provided.

Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider said that out of 9 thousand brick kilns, 959 are contributing and 5-R cards have been issued to them.

The meeting was also attended by officials besides representatives of International Labor Organization, kiln workers and kiln owners' organizations.