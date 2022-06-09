DVEC meeting held in Abbottabad to ensure maximum participation of public

District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) meeting was held where matters pertaining to establishing of inspection centers and raising awareness among the citizens regarding enrollment, correction and expulsion of voters came under discussion

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :District Voter education Committee (DVEC) meeting was held where matters pertaining to establishing of inspection centers and raising awareness among the citizens regarding enrollment, correction and expulsion of voters came under discussion.

The committee meeting was chaired by District Officer Election Commission Abbottabad Zeeshan Khan, members of the committee, NADRA officials and members of non-political organizations also participated.

NADRA Abbottabad officials also presented various suggestions to the district officer, assuring him of cooperation to create maximum awareness among the citizens.

On the occasion, District Officer Election Commissioner (DOEC) Abbottabad Zeeshan Khan briefed the meeting and said that during the first phase of the drive in Abbottabad a door-to-door voter registration campaign was launched while in the second phase lists have been posted in the inspection centers to rectify any errors and compile a clear, unambiguous and transparent voter list before the next general elections, adding he said that139 inspection centers have been established in district Abbottabad.

The DVEC said that the citizens should take advantage of the special campaign of the Election Commission of Pakistan Registration and transfer of votes through form 15 at the inspection centers, name, address and family will be corrected through forms 16 and 17.

Zeeshan Khan said that Chief Election Commissioner was personally interested to make the general public aware and visiting the inspection centers so that a better voter list could be compiled.

Assistant Director NADRA Fahim Abbasi, Usman Siddiqui, Fauzia Altaf, member of a non-political organization and others have assured to play a role in the awareness campaign.