UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DVEC Members Asked To Play Role In Registration Of More Female Voters

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:20 PM

DVEC members asked to play role in registration of more female voters

District Election Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Ishaq Khan Marwat said on Friday that the new voters list for district would be displayed soon and that number of Display Centers has been increased to 339

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :District Election Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Ishaq Khan Marwat said on Friday that the new voters list for district would be displayed soon and that number of Display Centers has been increased to 339.

He expressed these views while addressing District Voter education Committee (DVEC) Haripur. He emphasized the DVEC members for more registration of female voters, general registration in voter lists, change of address and correction of entries and said that they have to play their role. In the meeting the turnout of general elections 2018 and female voters turnout also came under discussion, he said that general turnout was good but the ratio of female voters was very low as they did not register with NADRA and have no CNIC which is alarming.

Ishaq Khan Marwat stated that this is very important to convince female for preparation of CNIC and registration with Election Commission of Pakistan to exercise their right to vote and in this regard the committee members would provide them support. While giving the details of the voters he said that for the convenience of voters we would display voters list well before time and also increase the number of display centers for the easy approach of the citizens.

District election commissioners said that now this the responsibility of DVEC members to educate and aware the voters for new registration, CNIC, change of address and others matters.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Haripur Election 2018

Recent Stories

Dengue cases in KP rise to 7051 with 13 new cases

33 seconds ago

AC Timergara pays surprise visit to market, checks ..

35 seconds ago

IHC acquits Irfan Siddiqui in tenancy law violatio ..

17 minutes ago

Bolivia's Former Culture Minister Wanted for Alleg ..

4 minutes ago

Prince Charles warns of climate 'tipping point'

4 minutes ago

Most adolescents worldwide don't exercise enough t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.