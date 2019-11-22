DVEC members asked to play role in registration of more female voters

District Election Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Ishaq Khan Marwat said on Friday that the new voters list for district would be displayed soon and that number of Display Centers has been increased to 339

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :District Election Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Ishaq Khan Marwat said on Friday that the new voters list for district would be displayed soon and that number of Display Centers has been increased to 339.

He expressed these views while addressing District Voter education Committee (DVEC) Haripur. He emphasized the DVEC members for more registration of female voters, general registration in voter lists, change of address and correction of entries and said that they have to play their role. In the meeting the turnout of general elections 2018 and female voters turnout also came under discussion, he said that general turnout was good but the ratio of female voters was very low as they did not register with NADRA and have no CNIC which is alarming.

Ishaq Khan Marwat stated that this is very important to convince female for preparation of CNIC and registration with Election Commission of Pakistan to exercise their right to vote and in this regard the committee members would provide them support. While giving the details of the voters he said that for the convenience of voters we would display voters list well before time and also increase the number of display centers for the easy approach of the citizens.

District election commissioners said that now this the responsibility of DVEC members to educate and aware the voters for new registration, CNIC, change of address and others matters.