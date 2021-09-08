DWAF to organize one month sign language session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Deaf Welfare Awareness Foundation (DWAF) in collaboration with Punjab government would organize one month sign language session from September 15.

According to DWAF, Farhat Aslam will be the resource person of the training session.

The main purpose of the course was to able the students to use sign language by digital smooth and modern experience.

Sign language is a method of communication for the deaf and hard of hearing. Like spoken languages, it has unique rules of grammar and syntax.

The DWAF promotes language skills through courses and advocates for standard method of communication.

DWAF is non-profit, non-government and non-political organization registered under the City District Government Lahore working for uplift of poor deserving deaf communities since 36 years.