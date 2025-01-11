DWC Approves Seven Schemes Of Higher Education,one Highways
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Divisional Working Committee(DWC) meeting on Saturday held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzab Awan approved changes in the estimates of seven Higher education and one ongoing Highways scheme.
According to a spokesperson,the Higher Education schemes include Government Associate College for Girls 49 Tail, Government Associate College for Girls Razi Shah South Bhakkar, Government Associate College for Boys Hyderabad Thal Bhakkar, Government Associate College for Women Goharwala, Government Associate College for Girls Bernoli Mianwali, Government Associate College for Girls Bin Hafiz Ji Mianwali and Government Associate College for Girls Qamar Mishani Mianwali.
The working party also approved changes in the estimates of the under-construction road from Account Office Chowk to Link Railway Line Rafi Plaza Chowk in Mianwali.
The Commissioner Jahanzab Awan directed to make sure completion of all schemes within their stipulated time frame.
ADCR Sargodha Fahad Mahmood ,SE Building Amanat Ali, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Colleges, Deputy Director Technical, Action Highways besides Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraiya attended the meeting via video link.
