DWE Extends Training To 300,000 Workers Of 350 Industries In Twin City
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 06:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Directorate of Workers Education (DWE), a subsidiary of the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Foundation, is providing training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in phases, Rai Muhammad Akbar, the director of the DWE said.
He mentioned that individuals seeking opportunities to work abroad are receiving training in German, Arabic, Japanese, and Korean languages. Moreover, online training initiatives are in progress for students intending to pursue their education abroad.
Addressing an event aimed at land cleanup and expressing solidarity with sanitation workers, jointly organized by the Directorate of Workers Education (DWE) and the Japanese organization KOMATSU at G-8, Islamabad Park, he emphasized the vital role of sanitation workers in maintaining cleanliness in society. He underscored the importance of everyone's responsibility in ensuring cleanliness.
Hafiz Abdul Sami, deputy director of education and training at DWE, Zainab from Komatsu Pakistan Soft, employees from both Organizations, and youth from the Sanitation Department of CDA also attended the ceremony.
He mentioned that the DWE has initiated professional training programs, focusing on language proficiency in the destination countries for Pakistanis seeking job opportunities abroad.
He highlighted the ongoing training provided to Pakistanis visiting the Protector Office daily.
They are also initiating online mandatory training programs for expatriates abroad, soon to be implemented, he said. He emphasized that their organization primarily ensures workers' rights, and providing technical training and safety awareness to every worker. He mentioned that in the past five years, DWE trained 40,000 workers, but from last year to April 2024, they ramped up the training efforts as a team, resulting in 15,000 workers receiving training during this period.
He also highlighted that one of the organization's responsibilities is to train trade union officials to foster improved working relationships and prioritize the resolution of employee issues.
The KOMATSU representative Zainab expressed gratitude to the DWE for coordinating a program aimed at land cleanup and showing support for sanitation workers. She pledged to maintain close collaboration with the Directorate of Workers on health and environmental protection initiatives.
