DWFB releases funds of Rs.37.711 million

The District Welfare Fund Board (DWFB) has released funds of Rs.37.711 million after approval of 756 applications for educational scholarships, marriage and death grants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Welfare Fund Board (DWFB) has released funds of Rs.37.711 million after approval of 756 applications for educational scholarships, marriage and death grants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Kashif Raza Awan said here on Wednesday that the board approved 84 applications for educational scholarships and released funds of Rs.

7.009 million whereas Rs.19.8 million were released for 353 applicants of marriage grant.

Similarly, 319 applications for death grant were approved and Rs.10.902 million was released for this purpose, he added.