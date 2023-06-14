UrduPoint.com

DWFB Releases Funds Of Rs.37.711 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 09:56 PM

DWFB releases funds of Rs.37.711 million

The District Welfare Fund Board (DWFB) has released funds of Rs.37.711 million after approval of 756 applications for educational scholarships, marriage and death grants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Welfare Fund Board (DWFB) has released funds of Rs.37.711 million after approval of 756 applications for educational scholarships, marriage and death grants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Kashif Raza Awan said here on Wednesday that the board approved 84 applications for educational scholarships and released funds of Rs.

7.009 million whereas Rs.19.8 million were released for 353 applicants of marriage grant.

Similarly, 319 applications for death grant were approved and Rs.10.902 million was released for this purpose, he added.

Related Topics

Marriage Million

Recent Stories

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Family Receive ..

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Family Received Foreign Money to Impact Poli ..

1 minute ago
 Water level rising continuously in rivers, reservo ..

Water level rising continuously in rivers, reservoirs

2 minutes ago
 ATC sends Ijaz Ch to Jail on judicial remand in 3 ..

ATC sends Ijaz Ch to Jail on judicial remand in 3 vandalism cases

2 minutes ago
 Ombusperson visits CPO, discusses harassment cases ..

Ombusperson visits CPO, discusses harassment cases with IGP

2 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, ..

UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, meaningful' participation of ..

13 minutes ago
 Canada Counts on Foreign Firefighter Aid, Stands R ..

Canada Counts on Foreign Firefighter Aid, Stands Ready to Help Others Too - Trud ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.