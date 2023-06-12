UrduPoint.com

DWFB Releases Rs.30.97 Mln For Monthly Assistance

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 06:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):District Welfare Fund Board (DWFB) has released a grant of Rs.30.97 million for monthly assistance and the amount was also transferred in bank accounts of 1,848 applicants.

During DWFB meeting on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said that monthly assistance cases of the applicants had been investigated in a transparent manner and assistance amount was provided to the beneficiaries after rapid working.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Kashif Raza Awan and Incharge DWFB Muhammad Naveed were also present in the meeting.

