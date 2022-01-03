DWFB releases Rs.70m grant

The District Welfare Fund Board (DWFB) has released grant of Rs.70.594 million for 2,830 non-gazetted applicants of different district departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The District Welfare Fund board (DWFB) has released grant of Rs.70.594 million for 2,830 non-gazetted applicants of different district departments.

This grant was released during DWFB meeting held with Board Superintendent Tariq Mehmood in the chair.

Superintendent DWFB said that the meeting reviewed applications of marriage, death, educational scholarship and monthly grants and funeral grant of Rs.15.529 million had been transferred into the accounts of 446 applicants while marriage grant of Rs.22.365 million was disbursed to 406 applicants.

Similarly, educational scholarship grant of Rs. 32.7 million was provided to 1,926 applications of metric to master level programs whereas monthly grant has also been approved for 52 applicants, he added.