DWP- AJK discusses Development projects worth billion of rupees

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The fourth meeting of the Azad Kashmir Development Working Party for the fiscal year 2024-2025 was held at Kashmir Plan House, Muzaffarabad, under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Atif Rahman.

In the meeting, several revised development projects were discussed, including:

Department of Information Technology: Computerization of land records with a revised cost of 647.1 million PKR and the establishment of three telehealth centers in Azad Kashmir with a revised cost of 102 million PKR.

Department of Women Development: Gender support services for women with a revised cost of 110 million PKR.

Department of Health: Establishment of a 50-bed hospital in Chikar with a revised cost of 338.7 million PKR.

Small Industries Corporation: Provision of interest-free loans through Akhuwat, costing 398.5 million PKR.

Governance Sector: Construction of a district court in Naluchi, Muzaffarabad, with a revised cost of 800 million PKR, and the remaining work and installation of an elevator in the High Court building, with a revised cost of 385.7 million PKR.

The meeting also reviewed several road construction and rehabilitation projects under the Department of Roads as part of the “Tameer Kashmir” program:

Revised projects for 90 kilometers of roads in districts Poonch, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, and Kotli with a cost of 1.99 billion PKR.

Land acquisition compensation worth 345.7 million PKR.

Landslide prevention on the Reshian-Leepa road, costing 399.9 million PKR.

Completion of the remaining work on the Khai Galla-Toli Pir-Lasdana road at a cost of 274.7 million PKR.

Further projects were discussed for:

District Poonch: Construction, improvement, and repair of 47.

75 kilometers of roads at a cost of 1.27 billion PKR, including the 6.5-kilometer Sun-Minjhari-Tarar Khal road, 6.2-kilometer Mujhari-Tarar Khal road, and 5-kilometer Toli Pir-Karras to Ali Sojhal-Chorah Gali road.

District Sudhnoti: Construction of 20.71 kilometers of roads at a cost of 710 million PKR, including the 14-kilometer Plandri-Baitrarn-Tangi Galla road and the 6.71-kilometer Baloch Sar-Sada road.

District Kotli: Construction of 55.83 kilometers of roads at a cost of 1.87 billion PKR, including the 13.83-kilometer Kotli-Nikyal road, 12-kilometer Tata Pani-Goi road, 10-kilometer Nikyal-Dabsi via Mohra Sharif road, 10-kilometer Nikyal-Nandagala via Jandrott road, and 10-kilometer Nikyal-Nidi via Kraliah-Mathrani road.

District Mirpur: Construction of the 4.25-kilometer Kakra Town-Dhama-Waxgama road at a cost of 128.4 million PKR.

District Bhimber: Construction of 17.2 kilometers of roads at a cost of 1.27 billion PKR, including two projects for the 9-kilometer and 8.2-kilometer Jhandala-Pir Gali road. Restoration of roads damaged during the monsoon season in Bhimber was also discussed, costing 398.3 million PKR.

Additionally, federally managed projects were reviewed, including:

The revised project for the Muzaffarabad Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical College, costing 4.33 billion PKR.

The establishment of a Danish school in District Bagh, costing 3.52 billion PKR.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Planning Commission of Pakistan, the Department of Finance, secretaries of relevant departments, and officers from the Department of Planning and Development.