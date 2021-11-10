DWP reviews public welfare development projects in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 10 (APP):The 4th meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party for the financial year 2021-22, held in the State metropolis with Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr.Sajid Mehamood Chauhan in the chair, approved Rs. 55.00 million worth mega projects of AJK Press Information Department.

The projects involve equipment of the District information Offices across AJK and Liaison Offices Rawalpindi in accordance with the modern requirements of digital, social and electronic media.

Under the scheme, technical staff will also be provided to all district information offices according to the requirements of modern media.

Secretary Information Ms. Midhat Shehzad and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal presented the plan in the meeting for approval.

Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan,appreciated the plan and termed it as indispensable for the present age of media. It may be recalled that this is the fourth consecutive meeting of the Azad Kashmir Development Working Party in which various projects of public need have been approved.