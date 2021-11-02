DWP reviews Rs. 3.51 billion mega development projects of public welfare in AJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir Development Working Party in its 3rd meeting for the current financial Year 2021-22, reviewed and discussed Rs. 3.51 billion worth 18 developmental projects related to Information Technology, Tourism, Physical Planning and Housing, Communications, Forests, Electricity, Wildlife and Fisheries

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Development Working Party in its 3rd meeting for the current financial Year 2021-22, reviewed and discussed Rs. 3.51 billion worth 18 developmental projects related to Information Technology, Tourism, Physical Planning and Housing, Communications, Forests, Electricity, Wildlife and Fisheries.

Additional Chief Secretary (Development) AJK Government Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

The meeting also discussed various other projects of great significance regarding the setting up of IT Excellence Center in Poonch District , protection and restoration of historical places of Azad Kashmir under basic Tourist facilities in Neelum District, Muzaffarabad and Jhelum Valley.

Provision of Water Supply Scheme at Tehsil Headquarters Center Sahansa in Kotli District and 1 MW Bhedi Doba Hydro Power Project in Haveli , Management of Forest Land and construction of Forestry Complex in Muzaffarabad District.

The meeting also discussed the construction of more than 43 km of Road and 180 meter RCC bridge and completion of the remaining part of KGK Road in Kotli District .

Addressing the meeting the Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr Sajid Mehmood Chauhan directed the concerned public functionaries that all development projects should be completed within the stipulated time.

He said unnecessary expansion should be avoided and secretaries should ensure timely and transparent completion of the projects and added that while planning projects steps should be taken to provide the benefit to the people.