DWP To Seek Approval From LDA GB For Construction Of 35,000 Residential Units

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

DWP to seek approval from LDA GB for construction of 35,000 residential units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Development Working Party (DWP) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to seek approval of the PC-1 of project for construction of 35,000 residential units under the banner of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments from the governing body (GB) of LDA.

According to spokesperson, these decisions were taken during a meeting of the Development Working Party of LDA here at LDA office on Wednesday.

Member governing body of LDA Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa besides officers from the provincial Finance, P&D and Housing departments were present in the meeting.

The meeting also decided that revised PC-1 amounting to a sum of Rs.47 billion for development of infrastructure in the LDA City housing scheme would also be sent for formal approval by the governing body.

More Stories From Pakistan

