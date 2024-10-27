DWPC holds walk to mark Kashmir Black Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The District Women Protection Center (DWPC) Rawalpindi organized an awareness session and walk in observance of Black Day at the Social Welfare Complex Shamsabad here Sunday.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tahira Mushtaq attended the event as the chief guest, alongside Deputy Director Rukhsana Mazhar and District Women Protection Officer Rizwana Bashir, who highlighted the importance of Black Day and recognized the vital role of Kashmiri women in the struggle.

In her address, MPA Tahira Mushtaq emphasized that the blood of innocent Kashmiris was on the hands of the Indian armed forces. She recalled that on October 27, 1947, India attempted to suppress the Kashmiris’ demand for self-determination.

Mushtaq expressed the confidence that Indian rule over Kashmir would ultimately end, and the Kashmiri people would soon get freedom.