UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dy Commissioner Attock Directs To Carry Out Screening Of Pilgrims Return From Iran

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:18 PM

Dy Commissioner Attock directs to carry out screening of pilgrims return from Iran

District Government has made all arrangements for screening of those pilgrims who recently came back from Iran

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District Government has made all arrangements for screening of those pilgrims who recently came back from Iran.

Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara said this while talking to newsmen.

She said that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, special camps would be arranged in imambargah where health experts would carry out screening of almost 73 pilgrims (male and female) who recently came back via Iran. She said that the purpose was to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and other citizens was the prime duty of the government and hoped that people would cooperate in that context.

Related Topics

Iran Male Attock All From Government

Recent Stories

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

45 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

51 minutes ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

57 minutes ago

Russia Says Takes All Measures for Turkey's Border ..

3 minutes ago

Almost 60 People Arrested in Italy During Raid on ..

3 minutes ago

PSL to promote positive image of Pakistan globally ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.