Dy Commissioner Attock directs to carry out screening of pilgrims return from Iran

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District Government has made all arrangements for screening of those pilgrims who recently came back from Iran.

Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara said this while talking to newsmen.

She said that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, special camps would be arranged in imambargah where health experts would carry out screening of almost 73 pilgrims (male and female) who recently came back via Iran. She said that the purpose was to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and other citizens was the prime duty of the government and hoped that people would cooperate in that context.