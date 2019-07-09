UrduPoint.com
Dy. Mayor Lays Flowers On Grave Of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah

Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan visited the mausoleum of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her death anniversary on Tuesday to lay flowers on behalf of the citizens of Karachi

Talking to media, he said that Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah had rendered unforgettable services for the Pakistan movement and for construction of Pakistan, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that Madr-e-Millat played her key role in Pakistan Movement along with his brother founder of the country Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

City council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, park committee chairman Khurram Farhan, katchi abadis chairman Saad Bin Jafar and other elected representatives were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Mayor paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and said that she encouraged the labour class, students andyouth to play their role for the development of the country.

