Dy Mayor Sukkur Visits DHQ Hospital, Inspects Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Dy Mayor Sukkur visits DHQ Hospital, inspects cleanliness

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper cleanliness programms on regular basis to provide better services to ailing humanity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper cleanliness programms on regular basis to provide better services to ailing humanity.

He said this during a surprise visit DHQ Hospital, where he inspected different wards and sections. The Deputy Mayor reviewed the situation of cleanliness and medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He met with patients in the wards, inquired about their health and got information about the medical facilities provided to them.

Medical Superintendent and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Mayor expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness condition of the Hospital and medical facilities available therein. He directed the concerned quarters to improve the heating system to protect the admitted patients from the cold.

