Dy Mayor Sukkur Vows To Improve Sewerage System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Dy Mayor Sukkur vows to improve sewerage system

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal on Wednesday said encroachments have been removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines to improve the sewerage system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal on Wednesday said encroachments have been removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different union councils of Sukkur city, along with elected representatives and other officers of relevant departments.

The Deputy Mayor called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.

Dr Arshad Mughal further said that all concerned wings of Sukkur Municipal Corporation have been activated to ensure cleanliness and special lightening arrangements around the places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions as well as provision of maximum facilities to mourners.

