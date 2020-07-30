Dy Mayor urges people to celebrate Eid with simplicity

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan on Thursday urged the party workers to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and follow coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a statement issued here, the deputy mayor directed the Municipal Corporation officials to maintain social distancing and follow SOPs amid corona pandemic.

He also directed party workers to support welfare oriented activities of affiliated organizations and donate hides of sacrificial animals.