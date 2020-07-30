UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dy Mayor Urges People To Celebrate Eid With Simplicity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:31 PM

Dy Mayor urges people to celebrate Eid with simplicity

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan on Thursday urged the party workers to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and follow coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan on Thursday urged the party workers to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and follow coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a statement issued here, the deputy mayor directed the Municipal Corporation officials to maintain social distancing and follow SOPs amid corona pandemic.

He also directed party workers to support welfare oriented activities of affiliated organizations and donate hides of sacrificial animals.

Related Topics

Sukkur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

6 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

21 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

51 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.