Dy Secy C&W South Punjab inspects construction work of Qaimpur to Head Islam road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Secretary, Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Waseem Hassan visited the construction and repair work of the road from Qaimpur to Head islam.

While inspecting the work on the 21-kilometer lengthy road, the Deputy Secretary instructed concerned officers to complete the work on time and no compromise to be made on quality.

He said that timely completion of the road will help people in traveling with ease.

He was informed that funds of Rs 1052 million had been released for the construction of the road and the work was in the final stages of completion.