Dy Secy C&W South Punjab Visits Site Of Bahawalpur Arts Council Building

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Dy Secy C&W South Punjab visits site of Bahawalpur Arts Council building

Deputy Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Waseem Hasan visited the site of the under-construction building of Bahawalpur Arts Council on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Deputy Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Waseem Hasan visited the site of the under-construction building of Bahawalpur Arts Council on Tuesday.

Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem briefed him about the construction work of the building.

Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain was also present at the occasion. The Deputy Secretary inspected various sections of the building and checked the quality of work. He said that the building must be completed in time and quality of work must be ensured. He said that the building will add to the beauty of Bahawalpur City.

