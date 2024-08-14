Dy Speaker, DC visit central jail on Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the occasion of Independence Day, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the Central Jail Bahawalpur along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

Deputy Speaker distributed sweets among the inmates of Central Jail Bahawalpur.

A volleyball match was played between the inmates of Central Jail Bahawalpur in celebration of Independence Day. The Deputy Speaker awarded prizes to the winning team of the volleyball match.

On this Independence Day, Deputy Speaker urged the prisoners to become good citizens and to value freedom. Superintendent of Central Jail Imtiaz Ahmed Malik, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rizwan Saeed Gujjar, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmad Sher Gondal were also present on the occasion.