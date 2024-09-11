Open Menu

Dy Speaker Distributes Kissan Cards To Farmers In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Dy Speaker distributes Kissan Cards to farmers in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar distributed

Kissan cards to farmers at the Agriculture Department office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Speaker said: "We are providing Rs 15.6 billion

to farmers which was historic relief efforts by the government".

He said that kissan cards would be distributed to 104,000 farmers in Bahawalpur,

while distribution of kissan cards in other districts of the province was in progress.

He also reviewed the informational counter, received a briefing about Kissan Cards,

and met farmers.

Farmers appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for the Kissan

cards initiative.

Deputy Speaker said the Punjab government was providing interest-free loans to

farmers ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 150,000 for six months. He further said the

Punjab government's tractor scheme, along with subsidies on seeds, fertilizers,

agricultural medicines, and machinery, would also be available with the Kissan card.

On this occasion, Jamil Ahmed Ghori, Director of Agriculture, Deputy Director of

Agriculture (Extension) Bahawalpur District Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and Assistant

Director of Agriculture (Extension) Tehsil Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Masood

Saleem were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Agriculture Bahawalpur Progress From Government Billion Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

5 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

8 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

18 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

21 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

24 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 day ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

1 day ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan