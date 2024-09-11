Dy Speaker Distributes Kissan Cards To Farmers In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar distributed
Kissan cards to farmers at the Agriculture Department office here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Speaker said: "We are providing Rs 15.6 billion
to farmers which was historic relief efforts by the government".
He said that kissan cards would be distributed to 104,000 farmers in Bahawalpur,
while distribution of kissan cards in other districts of the province was in progress.
He also reviewed the informational counter, received a briefing about Kissan Cards,
and met farmers.
Farmers appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for the Kissan
cards initiative.
Deputy Speaker said the Punjab government was providing interest-free loans to
farmers ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 150,000 for six months. He further said the
Punjab government's tractor scheme, along with subsidies on seeds, fertilizers,
agricultural medicines, and machinery, would also be available with the Kissan card.
On this occasion, Jamil Ahmed Ghori, Director of Agriculture, Deputy Director of
Agriculture (Extension) Bahawalpur District Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and Assistant
Director of Agriculture (Extension) Tehsil Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Masood
Saleem were also present.
