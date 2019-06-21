UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dy Speaker KP PA Annoyed Over Absence Of Administrative Officers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:43 PM

Dy Speaker KP PA annoyed over absence of administrative officers

The Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan Friday expressed annoyance over absence of administrative officers from the House while chairing the assembly proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan Friday expressed annoyance over absence of administrative officers from the House while chairing the assembly proceedings.

Taking notice of the absence of administrative officers from the galleries as pointed out by the opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani and on protest of the opposition members the Deputy Speaker directed strict disciplinary action against the absent officers.

In his ruling he directed all administrative secretaries to make sure their presence within 10-minute and asked the Assembly Secretariat to inform Chief Minister and Chief Secretary about absence of their secretaries.

The Deputy Speaker then adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes which was resumed as soon as the all secretaries came to House.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani taking part on the budget document invited attention of the chair regarding absences empty galleries and remarked that it was insult of the House as well as the democracy that provincial secretaries were taking the House proceedings for granted.

He refused to initiate debate on budget document in the House saying he feels disgrace to address the empty chairs.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Democracy Budget Akram Khan Durrani All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Five suspected dacoits arrested in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Int'l counter terrorism forum concludes in Beijing ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes for Agreement to Use INSTEX to Servic ..

3 minutes ago

Free fish farming training course to start from Ju ..

3 minutes ago

Four fell unconscious due to suffocation in Attock ..

12 minutes ago

Li & Fung to enhance purchasing form Pakistan to $ ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.