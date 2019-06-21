Dy Speaker KP PA annoyed over absence of administrative officers

The Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan Friday expressed annoyance over absence of administrative officers from the House while chairing the assembly proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan Friday expressed annoyance over absence of administrative officers from the House while chairing the assembly proceedings.

Taking notice of the absence of administrative officers from the galleries as pointed out by the opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani and on protest of the opposition members the Deputy Speaker directed strict disciplinary action against the absent officers.

In his ruling he directed all administrative secretaries to make sure their presence within 10-minute and asked the Assembly Secretariat to inform Chief Minister and Chief Secretary about absence of their secretaries.

The Deputy Speaker then adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes which was resumed as soon as the all secretaries came to House.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani taking part on the budget document invited attention of the chair regarding absences empty galleries and remarked that it was insult of the House as well as the democracy that provincial secretaries were taking the House proceedings for granted.

He refused to initiate debate on budget document in the House saying he feels disgrace to address the empty chairs.