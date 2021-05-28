UrduPoint.com
Dy Speaker NA Calls On CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He appreciated the Punjab government's philosophy of composite development adding that it planned best to develop the backward areas.

Similarly, the establishment of a university in every district was a education friendly step.

The Punjab government had taken effective steps to overcome the coronavirus, he added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said everyone should positively perform to work for national development. Regrettably, the Opposition had been creating hurdles from the day first but the government had moved the development journey forward despite numerous difficulties, he added.

It was deplorable that these elements did not stop from point scoring over the coronavirus issue, said Usman Buzdar.

The Opposition tried to create jangling discords when unity was most needed, he stated adding that the PDM alliance had met a natural death.

