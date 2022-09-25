BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Khan Durrani has vowed to continue the struggle for development of southern districts which had been neglected in the past.

During his meeting with the delegations of elders at Mewa Khel Surrani here on Sunday, he said that the southern districts of Khyber Pakhunthwa had long been awaiting development-oriented measures and that all the Federal funded projects in those areas would be completed indiscriminately.

As part of such efforts, he said, mega projects would be launched in Bannu district. Homework was being completed to make Bannu airport operational which had been a long standing demand of the locals, he added.

He said efforts were underway to provide gas supply to each household of the district, and that work on irrigation and drinking water schemes would be completed soon.

He said a survey had been launched in remaining union councils to include them into development projects pertaining to provision of gas supply and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He said repair and restoration work of the road network to the remote areas would be carried out by utilizing funds from the federal government and with completion of the roads, business activities would enhance besides providing the people with modern traveling facilities.

He said that restoration of solar tube wells and installation of drinking water filtration plant were being completed in Ahmadzai Wazir and other areas of the district.

He said that pragmatic measures would be taken to fulfill promises he had made with the people.

About the transgender bill, the deputy speaker said the JUI-F and its allied parties had strongly opposed it. He said it had been moved by Shahreen Maziri, a federal minister during the PTI tenure into the Assembly.

However, he added, he had sought record from the Assembly staff in that regard to remove all its clauses and provisions opposing Sharia and the teaching of islam.

He said that the people of the district had full confidence and trust in the JUI-F and Durrani family would make sincere efforts for the development of the district at all levels.

Former MPA Azam Khan Durrani, Mayor Bannu Irfan Durrani, District leader Malik Kashif Khan Kachozai, Malik Asif Khan, JUI former Tehsil Nazim Engr Malik Ehsan Khan, Malik Yousufullah Mandan and other leaders and elders of the areas were also present.