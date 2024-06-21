Open Menu

Dy Speaker, Punjab Assembly Inspects Cleanliness In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Dy Speaker, Punjab Assembly inspects cleanliness in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer has inspected cleanliness drive in Bahawalpur and said that the sitting government had vowed making Punjab, a neat and clean province.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer had visited several areas of the city and inspected cleanliness driver. He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in the cleanliness campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Punjab had vowed to make Punjab, a neat and clean province terming it a good sign that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had lifted offal during three days of Eid-Ul-Azha.

“You can not spot offal anywhere in the city,” he said.

He said that the Punjab government had introduced dynamic policies and strategies to put the province on track of development. “The Punjab government has set target to get goals of progress and prosperity for the province,” he said, adding that soon everyone would notice that record development projects had been executed in Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Driver Bahawalpur Progress Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

2 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

11 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

11 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

11 hours ago
DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

11 hours ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

11 hours ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

11 hours ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

11 hours ago
 Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient fun ..

Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..

11 hours ago
 ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients du ..

ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan