Dy Speaker, Punjab Assembly Inspects Cleanliness In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer has inspected cleanliness drive in Bahawalpur and said that the sitting government had vowed making Punjab, a neat and clean province.
According to a press release issued here, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer had visited several areas of the city and inspected cleanliness driver. He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in the cleanliness campaign.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Punjab had vowed to make Punjab, a neat and clean province terming it a good sign that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had lifted offal during three days of Eid-Ul-Azha.
“You can not spot offal anywhere in the city,” he said.
He said that the Punjab government had introduced dynamic policies and strategies to put the province on track of development. “The Punjab government has set target to get goals of progress and prosperity for the province,” he said, adding that soon everyone would notice that record development projects had been executed in Punjab.
