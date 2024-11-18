Dy Speaker Takes Notice Of Slow Construction On Boni Buzan Road, Chitral
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
Deputy Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Surayia Bibi on Monday expressed concern over snail pace of construction work on Boni Buzand Road in Upper Chitral and instructed relevant authorities to address the issue
She was chairing a meeting, attended by MNA Abdul Latif, PTI District President Sikandar-ul-Mulk, Chief Engineer C&W, Jalal Mehsud, XEN C&W Chitral, Zia-ur Rehman SDO C&W Upper Chitral, ADC Upper Chitral, AC Upper Chitral, and the project contractor.
Deputy Speaker Surayia Bibi strictly warned against any further delays or negligence in the construction process. She emphasized the importance of swift action to prevent public discontent and potential protests.
She directed the district administration to proactively address the concerns of the affected population and ensure timely project completion.
The deputy speaker ordered the provision of additional resources, including seven dumpers and excavators. She also mandated daily progress reports from the concerned department and the contractor, stressing the importance of maintaining high-quality standards.
The district administration was directed to conduct regular site visits two to three times a week to monitor the progress and resolve any issues that may arise.
