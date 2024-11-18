Open Menu

Dy Speaker Takes Notice Of Slow Construction On Boni Buzan Road, Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Dy Speaker takes notice of slow construction on Boni Buzan Road, Chitral

Deputy Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Surayia Bibi on Monday expressed concern over snail pace of construction work on Boni Buzand Road in Upper Chitral and instructed relevant authorities to address the issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Deputy Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Surayia Bibi on Monday expressed concern over snail pace of construction work on Boni Buzand Road in Upper Chitral and instructed relevant authorities to address the issue.

She was chairing a meeting, attended by MNA Abdul Latif, PTI District President Sikandar-ul-Mulk, Chief Engineer C&W, Jalal Mehsud, XEN C&W Chitral, Zia-ur Rehman SDO C&W Upper Chitral, ADC Upper Chitral, AC Upper Chitral, and the project contractor.

Deputy Speaker Surayia Bibi strictly warned against any further delays or negligence in the construction process. She emphasized the importance of swift action to prevent public discontent and potential protests.

She directed the district administration to proactively address the concerns of the affected population and ensure timely project completion.

The deputy speaker ordered the provision of additional resources, including seven dumpers and excavators. She also mandated daily progress reports from the concerned department and the contractor, stressing the importance of maintaining high-quality standards.

The district administration was directed to conduct regular site visits two to three times a week to monitor the progress and resolve any issues that may arise.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Progress Chitral SITE May From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

4 minutes ago
 Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in ..

Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock

4 minutes ago
 2 brothers killed in Jamrud

2 brothers killed in Jamrud

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet di ..

Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption

12 minutes ago
 SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in ..

SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers

8 minutes ago
 APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere fo ..

APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir

8 minutes ago
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issu ..

Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protec ..

Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illega ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger a ..

Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance

5 minutes ago
 17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on ..

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5

16 minutes ago
 Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan