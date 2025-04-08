Dy Superintendent district jail Shahpur suspended over mismanagement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab Home Department taking strict notice against officials at District Jail Shahpur

for poor performance and mismanagement, has suspended the Deputy Superintendent

Executive District Jail Shahpur.

According to Punjab Home department spokesperson, DS Ataur Rehman was suspended

for negligence, incompetence and mismanagement in the execution of his duties. Additionally,

the storekeeper of District Jail Shahpur, Imran Hussain and Mess In-Charge Head Warder,

Sultan Ahmed, have also been suspended.

The spokesperson further said that a confidential report regarding ration theft and

misappropriation was received from District Jail Shahpur, prompting an inquiry by the

DIG Headquarters and Jail Superintendent.

Following the investigation, actions were

taken against the involved officers and staff based on the evidence gathered.

The spokesperson added that, as per the instructions of Secretary Home, a team from

the department was carrying out inspections of various jails. The Punjab Home Department

has issued rules and regulations for the management of all jails. Suspension orders have

been issued, and action has been initiated under the PEEDA Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Regional Office DG Khan, Mazhar Iqbal, has been appointed

as the new Deputy Superintendent Executive in Shahpur.