Open Menu

Dy Superintendent District Jail Shahpur Suspended Over Mismanagement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Dy Superintendent district jail Shahpur suspended over mismanagement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab Home Department taking strict notice against officials at District Jail Shahpur

for poor performance and mismanagement, has suspended the Deputy Superintendent

Executive District Jail Shahpur.

According to Punjab Home department spokesperson, DS Ataur Rehman was suspended

for negligence, incompetence and mismanagement in the execution of his duties. Additionally,

the storekeeper of District Jail Shahpur, Imran Hussain and Mess In-Charge Head Warder,

Sultan Ahmed, have also been suspended.

The spokesperson further said that a confidential report regarding ration theft and

misappropriation was received from District Jail Shahpur, prompting an inquiry by the

DIG Headquarters and Jail Superintendent.

Following the investigation, actions were

taken against the involved officers and staff based on the evidence gathered.

The spokesperson added that, as per the instructions of Secretary Home, a team from

the department was carrying out inspections of various jails. The Punjab Home Department

has issued rules and regulations for the management of all jails. Suspension orders have

been issued, and action has been initiated under the PEEDA Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Regional Office DG Khan, Mazhar Iqbal, has been appointed

as the new Deputy Superintendent Executive in Shahpur.

Recent Stories

UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold econ ..

UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to ..

Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots

12 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th coh ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..

21 minutes ago
 Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for B ..

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

1 hour ago
 FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

1 hour ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

1 hour ago
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils ..

Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025

2 hours ago
 United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

2 hours ago
 China sees more active e-commerce logistics in Mar ..

China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Bas ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener

3 hours ago
 UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic a ..

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..

3 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan