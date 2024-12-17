Dyal Singh Library to be upgraded digitally

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to upgrade the status of Dyal Singh Library by extending children and women's sections in the library.

Sources told APP Secretary Archives Muhammad Khan Ranjha approved the upgradation of the library on Tuesday. According to the details, new and online books will also be kept in the library, and it will be made digital and online. Recently, a central digital library has been established at the Punjab Information Technology board data centre to provide online access to full text eBooks, eJournals, e-Theses, online reference collections, Nobel laureate collections, documentaries, simulated videos and other local and international resources.

Noted journalist and Dyal Singh Library life member Saeed Akhtar told APP that in the modern and digital era, making the library digital would help understand it as a collection of information managed through associated services, where the information is stored in digital formats and accessible via computer networks.