Dy.Director Culture Dept Visits Besant Hall Children's Library

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library

The Deputy Director, Culture Department Pirah Mangi and Deputy Director DEPD Sindh Marvi Mangi along with Fazal Kareem Ex-Manager OGDCL visit Besant Hall Cultural Centre on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Director, Culture Department Pirah Mangi and Deputy Director DEPD Sindh Marvi Mangi along with Fazal Kareem Ex-Manager OGDCL visit Besant Hall Cultural Centre on Thursday.

According to a press release, distinguished guests toured the Jahangir Siddiqui Children’s library and lauded the preservation of Besant Hall, a protected heritage building.

They applauded the Endowment Fund Trust for preservation of the Heritage of Sindh efforts in preserving Sindh’s heritage.

