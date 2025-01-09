Dy.Director Culture Dept Visits Besant Hall Children's Library
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 10:59 PM
The Deputy Director, Culture Department Pirah Mangi and Deputy Director DEPD Sindh Marvi Mangi along with Fazal Kareem Ex-Manager OGDCL visit Besant Hall Cultural Centre on Thursday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Director, Culture Department Pirah Mangi and Deputy Director DEPD Sindh Marvi Mangi along with Fazal Kareem Ex-Manager OGDCL visit Besant Hall Cultural Centre on Thursday.
According to a press release, distinguished guests toured the Jahangir Siddiqui Children’s library and lauded the preservation of Besant Hall, a protected heritage building.
They applauded the Endowment Fund Trust for preservation of the Heritage of Sindh efforts in preserving Sindh’s heritage.
