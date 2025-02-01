Open Menu

Dyeing Factory Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Precious items in a dyeing factory were reduced to ashes in the area of D-Type

Colony police station on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in Chaudhary Dyeing Factory situated

at Maqbool Road due to leakage of oil from its boiler.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material.

Receiving information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought

the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the

incident, he added.

