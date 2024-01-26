Dying, cloth processing units fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The district environment department imposed a Rs 300,000 fine on the owners of a dying unit and cloth processing industries here on Friday.

According to official sources, a dying unit on Samana Pull was fined Rs 100,000 in addition to sealing its boiler on use of low-quality fuel while a cloth processing unit on Sargodha Road was fined Rs 200,000.

Both units were fined for violating the Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

The teams also imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on 10 smoky vehicles.