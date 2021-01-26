Dying factory sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed a dying factory over violation of anti-corona SOPs, here Tuesday.

According to official sources, AC (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari on a tip-off raided on Allahwala Dying Factory located in Abdullahpur and found the workers without face masks.

They were also ignoring social distance.

The AC sealed the factory.

Meanwhile, Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain checked implementation of corona SOPs in commuter vehicles on different roads and issued challan tickets on violation of SOPs. He also imposed fines on various smoke emitting vehicles.