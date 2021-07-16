UrduPoint.com
Dying Unit Sealed Over Smoke Emission

Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Environment Protection department Friday sealed a dying unit operating near General Bus Stand on the charge of excessive smoke emission.

On receiving complaint, the team checked the Al-Karim dying unit and sealed it for causing pollution in the vicinity.

A case was registered against the owner of the unit, stated a press release.

