Dying Unit Sealed Over Smoke Emission
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:42 PM
Environment Protection department Friday sealed a dying unit operating near General Bus Stand on the charge of excessive smoke emission
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Environment Protection department Friday sealed a dying unit operating near General Bus Stand on the charge of excessive smoke emission.
On receiving complaint, the team checked the Al-Karim dying unit and sealed it for causing pollution in the vicinity.
A case was registered against the owner of the unit, stated a press release.