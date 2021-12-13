DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Quaid Ka Pakistan" on Dec 25

District Youth Office (DYO) Abbottabad in collaboration with District Administration would organise a contest titled "Quaid Ka Pakistan" where students and others can participate in four different categories on the eve of Quaid Day on December 25

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :District Youth Office (DYO) Abbottabad in collaboration with District Administration would organise a contest titled "Quaid Ka Pakistan" where students and others can participate in four different categories on the eve of Quaid Day on December 25.

The event would be organised with the objective to aware the youth about the struggle and sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam for the country.

According to the DYO office, the event would comprise four streams including a video/film making competition, quiz Competition, urdu speech competition and painting competition.

For stream, one individual of aged 13 to 30 year can participate while the copied idea and plagiarized content for the video and film making would be disqualified by the judges. Moreover, a separate category for differently-abled students in the event was also introduced.

Registration for all four streams of the event is free where the contestants can register their entries till December 20 through the Facebook page, District Youth office Abbottabad, email: youthofficeabbottabad@gmail.com, the entries will be accepted only through the official email of DYO.