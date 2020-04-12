Dysfunctional cash distribution centre closed down

The District Administration Mardan have closed down a dysfunctional cash distribution point of Ehsas Programme at Malakand Chowk, Charsadda Road Mardan due to non-functioning while the Incharge of Bank Road Point was directed to continue distribution of cash in Government Girls Post Graduate College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):The District Administration Mardan have closed down a dysfunctional cash distribution point of Ehsas Programme at Malakand Chowk, Charsadda Road Mardan due to non-functioning while the Incharge of Bank Road Point was directed to continue distribution of cash in Government Girls Post Graduate College.

The Assistant Director (AD) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Principal of the college were directed for fulfilling all requirements for the disbursement centre with immediate effect.