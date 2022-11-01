UrduPoint.com

Dysfunctional Streetlights Irk Residents Of MCR Area

Published November 01, 2022

Dysfunctional streetlights irk residents of MCR area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The streetlights installed in Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) areas have become dysfunctional, dropping several union councils into blackness and creating inconvenience for the residents.

The residents of union councils Mohalla Raja Sultan, Saidpur scheme,Eidgah, Imambara, Karimpura, Bagh Sardaran, Akal Garh, Banni and Dhoke Dalal complained that the out-of-order street lights pose problems for them while the incidents of street crimes have also increased in their areas.

A resident of Saidpur Scheme, UC 14, Javed Abbasi, while talking to APP, said that they have complained to the Municipal administration several times but to no avail.

Bilal Butt, another resident of the Mohalla Bagh Sardaran, Uc-35, complained that the streetlights have become out of order and causing an increase in robberies and road accidents.

He said with the advent of the evening, the whole area fell into darkness and caused inconvenience for transporters and residents.

The residents have demanded that the MCR repair the out-of-order streetlights on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the MCR office on Tuesday, Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan directed the officials to put the streetlights system in order.

He also directed the officials of the MCR to launch a grand operation against encroachments.

