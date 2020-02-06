UrduPoint.com
Dysfunctional Tube-well Cause Of Water Shortage

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:25 PM

Dysfunctional tube-well cause of water shortage

The residents of Satellite Town have been hit hard by water shortages and the inconvenience caused by a dysfunctional tube-well installed in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The residents of Satellite Town have been hit hard by water shortages and the inconvenience caused by a dysfunctional tube-well installed in the area.

This is a densely populated area but no alternative arrangements have been made by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to supply clean drinking water.

A complainant Sheikh Saqib told APP that we pay all utility bills but could not get the basic facility.

"We are forced to arrange water tankers at Rs 600 and Rs 1000 as the tubewell no 111 was out of order for last three days,"he added.

The residents demanded immediate supply of clean drinking water to the area.

When contacted, WASA spokesperson said that tube well would become functional within two or three days.

He said people who were not getting water supply at their houses should directly lodge complaints with WASA and it would provide water tankers to them free of cost.

