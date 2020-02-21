Dysfunctional tube-well cause of water shortage in UC 14

The residents of Union Council (UC-14) New Bhagwari on Friday demanded of the Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) to carry out the repair work of the motor of tube-well No-107-A at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The residents of Union Council (UC-14) New Bhagwari on Friday demanded of the Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) to carry out the repair work of the motor of tube-well No-107-A at the earliest.

Talking to APP, a resident Sheikh Abdul Shakoor said that this was a densely populated area but no alternative arrangements had been made by the WASA to supply clean drinking water to them.

Another resident Abdul Rehman Rajpoot said that there was no other source of water supply from Khanpur or Rawal Dam and the residents were totally relying on water supply from tubewell urged the WASA to make the tubewell functional at the earliest.

When contacted,WASA spokesperson confirmed that tubewell had become out of order for last two days,adding the repair work of the motor was underway and would become functional within two or three days.

He said people not getting water in their houses, should directly lodge their complaints with WASA and free of cost water tankers would be provided to them.