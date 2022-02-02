DZC releases Rs. 11.7 million for deserving students

An amount of more than Rs 11.7 million has been released by District Zakat Committee (DZC) Bahawalpur for four vocational training institutes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :An amount of more than Rs 11.7 million has been released by District Zakat Committee (DZC) Bahawalpur for four vocational training institutes.

These institutes provided technical education and training to deserving and poor students. Similarly, Rs. 2.26 million has been released for free treatment of poor and deserving persons in government hospitals.

In addition, the Zakat Department has issued cheques of Rs. 1,041,000 for students of Madaris and Rs. 1,314,000 for poor students, studying in government colleges. In this regard, a function was held at Vocational Training Institute Bahawalpur (Men) in which Chairman District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur Malik Ahmad Nawaz Nangana along with District Zakat Officer Muhammad Iqbal and members of District Zakat Committee gave away cheaques.