DZCL releases Rs 124 mln for unemployed labourers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :District Zakat Committee Lahore has released funds of Rs 124 million for labourers and daily wagers who became unemployed due to lockdown.

A spokesperson of the department said here on Friday that district Zakat officer Ali Haider Kahlon said that on the instructions of Minister for Zakat Shaukat Ali Lalika, the funds would be distributed to 13,385 deservinglabourers and daily wagers of the district at the rate Rs 9,000 per personthrough Telenor/easypaisa outlets.