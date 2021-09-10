E-11 Couple torture case; Court summons accused for indictment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A lower court in Islamabad on Friday summoned all accused on September 16, for indictment in a case pertaining to torturing and blackmailing a couple in jurisdiction of police station Golra.

The accused including Usman Mirza and other produced before the court of judicial magistrate Mian Maqsood.

The police also submitted the case challan to the court on the occasion.

At this, the judicial magistrate sent the case to District and Session Court to initiate trial against the accused.

The court instructed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next hearing fixed as September 16, for indictment.

The court extended the judicial remand of nine accused including Usman Mirza.