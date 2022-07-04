E-12 development: 60 per cent earth work completed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) had completed around 60 per cent of earth work on over 350 kanals of land recently relinquished by the authority from the occupiers at sector E-12.

The excavation work for underground supply of water including sewerage network and other facilities was in full swing while earth work on the remaining land would be completed soon, its spokesman told APP on Monday.

He said the CDA's management was paying special attention to the development of stalled sectors to meet the housing needs of the city.

Similarly, he said around 22 per cent of the earthwork on the 1.

75 km road in sector I-12/2 was also completed. The other development works including cleavers would be commenced soon after completion of earthwork.

The Federal apex agency, he said, had directed the concerned departments to complete the development works in both the sectors within the stipulated time so that the allottees could build houses on their land.

It may be mentioned here that after the completion of development works, 6000 allottees in sector I-12 and more than 3000 allottees in sector E-12 would be able to build houses on their plots.