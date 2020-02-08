E-Abayana system; 533,095 acres land computarized in Multan zone

As many as 533,095 acres land of 584 villages across Irrigation Multan zone have been computarized in connection with latest E-Abayana system by replacing manual system

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ):As many as 533,095 acres land of 584 villages across Irrigation Multan zone have been computarized in connection with latest E-Abayana system by replacing manual system.

According to Irrigation official sources, the patwaris of the department were making 'Girdawri' and computerization of land to charge abayana to growers through online system.

Irrigation Multan zone was consisted on 11 canal divisions including Multan canal division, Shujabad canal division, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara, Loar Bari Doab, Islam, Eastern bar, Western bar, Lodhran and Vehari canal divisions.

The total target of land computerization of 11 canal divisions was 4,607,869 acres land of 4042 villages.

The sources informed that growers could easily check their bills from everywhere through online system after completion of this project. The Irrigation department was executing the project in collaboration with World Bank.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abayana was being collected from growers through manual system first. The latest system would help to ensure maximum recovery of Abayana from growers every month, sources concludedAPP /sak-xl