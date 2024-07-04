- Home
E-Auction App, Web Portal Registered 450,000 Citizens For Attractive Vehicle Numbers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Since its launch in August 2020, the e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, have registered around 450,000 individuals seeking attractive vehicle numbers.
This was highlighted during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf, here on Thursday.
During the meeting, it was noted that over 324,000 applications have been approved, and more than 213,000 vehicle numbers have been issued through the system to date.
The system is integrated with e-Pay Punjab for fee payments, and the Excise Department has collected over Rs. 1.85 billion in revenue so far.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf remarked, "The e-Auction App and Web Portal have made it convenient for people to secure attractive car numbers online from the comfort of their homes."
The system includes auctions for cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicle number plates, with details of winning bidders available online. It also offers a tax calculator and vehicle verification services.
