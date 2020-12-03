E-bidding system in NHA to ensure transparency, save time: Secy Communications

Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan on Thursday said that National Highways Authority (NHA) has developed a good e-bidding system in a short period to make the bidding process transparent and also help to save time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan on Thursday said that National Highways Authority (NHA) has developed a good e-bidding system in a short period to make the bidding process transparent and also help to save time.

Addressing the launching ceremony of NHA, he said, in future, the performance of the institutions will be evaluated on the basis of use of technology. Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed was chief guest on the occasion.

Secretary Communications, Zafar Hassan said pragmatic steps will be undertaken to employ modern techniques in affairs of the authority.

Chairman, NHA Capt (Rtd) Sikander Qayyum said target given to NHA about transparency has been achieved by launching an e-bidding system in the NHA. He said that all the stakeholders were taken on board during the development process of this system.

In the first phase, the e-bidding system will be employed on maintenance projects and later with gradual upgradation, its range will be extended to other projects, he added.

The chairman NHA said that salient features of the implementation of e-bidding system included user account creation, online tender creation, bid submission, tender evaluation and notification of award.