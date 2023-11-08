E-bikes roll out slow as 2.6m fuel-based motorbikes entering market per year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The electric bikes that are eco-friendly and cost-efficient in terms of fuel efficiency and maintenance are facing resistance in the general public as fuel-based motorbikes are entering at a whooping number of 2.6 million a year.

A senior official of the Ministry of Climate Change told the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change here meeting told the forum that out of the total 2.6 million fuel-based bikes only 25,000 e-bikes were rolled out in the market.

He added that the banking sector was also not cooperating in terms of issuing easy loans for buying e-bikes to public as they were autonomous and not bound to follow the recommendations of the Ministry.

He added that the masses had resistance to e-bikes because they had no sound and less seating capacity whereas an average household is accustomed to carry his or her five children and a bag flour simultaneously.

The official mentioned that almost 30 million motorbikes are registered in the country's transport sector which means that it caters some 150 million keeping in view the average household size of five people.

Despite, these problems, he said the ministry was mulling over easy bankable solutions to switch to EV bikes. The Ministry of Climate Change official noted that a leading automobile manufacturing company equally famous for two and four wheelers is going launch its e-bikes that might help in achieving a major breakthrough.

He mentioned that for the success of EV transition elaborate charging infrastructure was necessary.