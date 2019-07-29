E-billing system in NHA to help improve transparency : Murad Saeed

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Service Murad Saeed Monday launched the e-billing system in the National Highway Authority, government of Pakistan's initiative for good governance under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said that e-billing system was meant to ensure transparency, eradicate corruption, save cost and time, increase efficiency and effectiveness and improve managerial control.

He said that the Prime Minister had given the vision for providing good governance and e-governance on the one hand brings transparency and on the other hand plays role in eradication of corruption and malpractices.

He said by launch of NHA mobile application and now e-billing system, the NHA has opened all its record for the general public and media.