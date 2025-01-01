E-building Plan Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A meeting was held on the E-Building plan and officials briefed
Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Sargodha Jehanzab Awan
on Wednesday.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch and Municipal Officer Planning Malik Faisal
highlighted features of the plan.
People will submit their applications digitally and track progress via a mobile app.
This digital platform aims to simplify the building plan approval process, reducing paperwork
and ensuring transparency.
The meeting was informed that the time line for approval of commercial buildings up to 10 marla has
been set for 15 days, up to one kanal for 20 days, and more than one kanal for 26 days.
Approval of residential buildings up to 10 marla will be done in 10 days, up to one kanal in 15 days,
up to two kanal in 20 days, and more than two kanal in 26 days.
The processes would be monitored through the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB)
dashboard, Zoya Baloch said.
In the meeting, Commissioner Jehanzab Awan emphasized the need to raise public awareness
about the citizen-friendly initiative.
He said that the E-Building plan would not only simplify the approval process but also ensure
transparency.
